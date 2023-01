Birthrate in Romania plummeting to lowest level in 134 years

Birthrate in Romania plummeting to lowest level in 134 years. There were almost two thousand fewer children born in Romania in November compared to the previous month of 2022, putting the number of newborns over the first 11 months of last year at its lowest in the last 134 years. The lowering of the number of births was accentuated in the last three (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]