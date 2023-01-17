BCR: Home prices in Romania up 43% since 2015, lower than in neighboring countries

BCR: Home prices in Romania up 43% since 2015, lower than in neighboring countries. The prices of homes in Romania in Q3 2022 were 43.2% higher than 7 years ago, while in Hungary and Poland they more than doubled over the same period, according to a report by BCR bank. The increase in housing prices in Central and Eastern Europe slowed in the third quarter of 2022, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]