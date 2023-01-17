NATO relocates to Romania three of its AWACS surveillance planes in order to strengthen the Southeastern Flank of the allied territory



A first aircraft with the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) landed on Tuesday at the 90 Air Transport Base in Otopeni. The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced last week that AWACS aircraft from the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force with its permanent base in (...)