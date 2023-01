Paval Holding Buys RON194,000 Worth Of Cemacon Shares

Paval Holding Buys RON194,000 Worth Of Cemacon Shares. Brick maker Cemacon Cluj-Napoca (CEON.RO) said in a stock market report on Tuesday (Jan 17) that Paval Holding, the real estate investment vehicle of the Paval family (owners of DIY retailer Dedeman), had bought RON194,000 worth of shares from stock market investors at the trading session of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]