 
Romaniapress.com

January 17, 2023

PM Ciuca chairs meeting on stage of PNRR implementation after submission of first 2 requests for payment
Jan 17, 2023

PM Ciuca chairs meeting on stage of PNRR implementation after submission of first 2 requests for payment.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday chaired the extraordinary meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Coordination of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, during which the stage of the PNRR implementation was analyzed after the submission of the first two payment requests. (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

KPMG Legal - Toncescu si Asociatii Hires Two Senior Lawyers Law firm KPMG Legal- Toncescu si Asociatii continues its expansion by employing two experienced senior lawyers, namely, Sandra Frunzulica and George Manea.

EY: World's 500 Largest Family Enterprises Grew Their Revenue By 10% Amidst Ongoing Global Economic Slowdown The 500 largest family businesses in the world are vital to the health of and are growing faster than the global economy. Collectively, they generate US$8.02 trillion in revenues and employ 24.5 million people worldwide across 47 jurisdictions, high enough to be the third largest national (...)

Carbunaru: Currently, no question of dismissing any member of Cabinet following accident at Oltenia Energy Complex The spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru, declared on Wednesday that, at this moment, there is no question of the resignation or dismissal of any member of the Cabinet, as a result of the tragic accident at the Jilt Sud Quarry, within the Oltenia Energy Complex, emphasizing that, (...)

Government approves National Strategy on Education for Environment and Climate Change 2023 - 2030 The Government approved, in Wednesday’s meeting, the National Strategy on Education for the Environment and Climate Change 2023 – 2030, a document that establishes clear actions in order to increase the level of education and awareness among children and young people regarding development (...)

Romgaz Announces It Is Set to Pay RON906M Solidarity Tax Romgaz (SNG.RO), a natural gas producer and supplier controlled by Romania’s Energy Ministry, estimates that it will pay RON906 million as a so-called solidarity tax that the Ciuca Government implemented through an emergency ordinance at the end of 2022 and which taxes the windfall profits of (...)

Equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to launch secondary market for stocks in Romania SeedBlink, a local equity crowdfunding platform that facilitates investments in technology start-ups in Europe, will launch a secondary market in the first quarter of 2023 through which investors will be able to sell shares they bought in previous funding rounds. The company has already tested (...)

Curiera becomes the first fully eco-friendly courier company in Romania Bucharest-based Curiera Transport Solutions said it entered the new year with a fleet of 100% electric cars, becoming the first fully eco-friendly courier company in Romania. The cars in the company's fleet were purchased in 2022, following an investment of more than EUR 1 million in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |