Romgaz Announces It Is Set to Pay RON906M Solidarity TaxRomgaz (SNG.RO), a natural gas producer and supplier controlled by Romania’s Energy Ministry, estimates that it will pay RON906 million as a so-called solidarity tax that the Ciuca Government implemented through an emergency ordinance at the end of 2022 and which taxes the windfall profits of (...)
Curiera becomes the first fully eco-friendly courier company in RomaniaBucharest-based Curiera Transport Solutions said it entered the new year with a fleet of 100% electric cars, becoming the first fully eco-friendly courier company in Romania. The cars in the company's fleet were purchased in 2022, following an investment of more than EUR 1 million in (...)