Trident Dental Clinics End 2022 with RON20M Revenue, Continue Investment

Trident Dental Clinics End 2022 with RON20M Revenue, Continue Investment. The Trident dental clinics in Bucharest generated RON20 million revenue in 2022, an increase of 34%, and the plans of entrepreneur Florin Lazarescu, a dentist by profession, are to boost the patient capacity in each clinic. New technology acquisitions - scanners and milling units - are also on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]