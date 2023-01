SafeTech Innovations Receives Approval to Transfer to Main Market of Bucharest Stock Exchange

SafeTech Innovations Receives Approval to Transfer to Main Market of Bucharest Stock Exchange. SafeTech Innovations, a Romanian-held cybersecurity company, received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on Tuesday to transfer from the AeRO market to the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]