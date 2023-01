Inflation slows down but still a lot of risks for markets ahead

Inflation slows down but still a lot of risks for markets ahead. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu For investors, the latest inflation data gave more confidence to move to a more risky approach. As a result, global markets recovered some of the losses from last year. But 2023 still carries some risks from the previous year (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]