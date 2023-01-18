PwC CEO Survey: Confidence in global economic growth at lowest level for 12 years

PwC CEO Survey: Confidence in global economic growth at lowest level for 12 years. The perception is less pessimistic in Romania The vast majority (73%) of CEOs expect the global economy to shrink in 2023, according to the 26th PwC CEO Survey. The response reflects the most pessimistic outlook in the 12 years since the question was first included in the survey. Moreover, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]