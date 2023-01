ACAROM: Romanians in 2022 Registered 129,328 New Passenger Cars, 6.7% More Than in 2021

ACAROM: Romanians in 2022 Registered 129,328 New Passenger Cars, 6.7% More Than in 2021. Romanians in 2022 registered 129,328 new passenger cars, up 6.7% from 2021, with the local market ranking 13th in Europe from this point of view, in line with data from the country’s carmakers association ACAROM and ACEA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]