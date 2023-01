Bucharest’s Hotel Cismigiu Targets EUR1.7M Turnover in 2023, Same as 2019 Level

Bucharest’s Hotel Cismigiu Targets EUR1.7M Turnover in 2023, Same as 2019 Level. Bucharest’s four-star hotel Cismigiu, one of the monument buildings of the city, controlled by Spain’s Hercesa, ended 2022 with EUR1.5 million turnover and for 2023 has budgeted EUR1.7 million, a level close to the 2019 one. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]