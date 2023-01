2023 Set to See Mall and Shopping Center Deliveries Triple from 2022

2023 Set to See Mall and Shopping Center Deliveries Triple from 2022. Almost 240,000 square meters of new malls, shopping centers or expansions overall are likely to be delivered this year, triple from 2022, when 82,800 square meters of retail spaces were delivered, in line with Colliers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]