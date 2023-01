Antibiotice Iasi Aims for RON580M Turnover and RON42M Profit in 2023

Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi has budgeted RON580 million revenues for 2023, up 11% year-on-year and RON42 million net profit, 10% higher than in 2022.