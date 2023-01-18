Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu represents Romania at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu represents Romania at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Romania's minister of foreign affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate on January 19-20 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The head of the Romanian diplomacy was invited to the event by the president of the Forum, Børge Brende, former minister of foreign affairs of Norway.