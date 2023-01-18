Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU

Romanian car brand Dacia, part of the French group Renault, was the only big European car manufacturer that recorded a double-digit increase in sales in the European Union (EU) in 2022. Dacia sold over 440,000 cars in the EU last year, up 13.8% compared with 2021, whereas the total car sales (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]