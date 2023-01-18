Life Dental Spa has budgeted investments of more than 2 million Euros in 2023

Life Dental Spa has budgeted investments of more than 2 million Euros in 2023. Ploiesti, Timisoara, Constanta, Targu Mures, Galati, Craiova, Giurgiu, Bacau or Suceava, among the cities where new Life Dental Spa medical clinics could appear; The investment budget for a partnership location starts at €20,000 for a minority stake; Romania, a medical tourist destination: (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]