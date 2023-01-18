CMS advises a syndicate of banks on granting EUR 60m green loan to Ploiesti Shopping City
Jan 18, 2023
CMS advises a syndicate of banks on granting EUR 60m green loan to Ploiesti Shopping City.
International law firm CMS has advised a banking syndicate, led by BRD SG, on a EUR 60m green loan arrangement for Ploiesti Shopping City S.R.L., a company from the NEPI Rockcastle group. BRD acted as the mandated lead arranger, green financing structuring, security agent and creditor, leading (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]