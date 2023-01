Where are Romanians traveling in 2023? Travel trends & Destinations

Where are Romanians traveling in 2023? Travel trends & Destinations. Romanians have already made more than 21.6 million searches for trips during 2023 on Kiwi.com The most popular destinations for 2023 are London, Milan, Rome, Brussels and Barcelona 173% increase in number of bookings made in December 2022 and January 2023 for travels in 2023, compared to 2022 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]