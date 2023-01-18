C&W Echinox expects new retail space deliveries in Romania to reach six-year high in 2023

C&W Echinox expects new retail space deliveries in Romania to reach six-year high in 2023. More than 230,000 sqm of retail spaces are planned to be delivered in 2023, which would represent a record for the last six years, according to data from real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. By comparison, roughly 100,000 sqm of retail spaces were delivered last year (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]