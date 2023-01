Court rejects interior minister's request to suspend UBB Ethics Committee's decision on PhD plagiarism

Court rejects interior minister's request to suspend UBB Ethics Committee's decision on PhD plagiarism. The Court of Sălaj has rejected Romanian interior minister Lucian Bode’s demand to suspend Babeș-Bolyai University's decision over his PhD thesis. The Liberal (PNL) politician is in hot water after facing serious suspicions of plagiarism, which was revealed by PressOne’s investigative journalist (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]