PM Ciuca: We will approve investments in road safety based on an agreement with EIB worth 50 M euros



PM Ciuca: We will approve investments in road safety based on an agreement with EIB worth 50 M euros.

The government will adopt, on Wednesday, through a draft law, a financing agreement concluded with the European Investment Bank (EIB), based on which investments will be made in road safety projects in 89 localities, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. “Taking into account the problems we have (...)