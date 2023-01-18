Do you want to be paid to sleep? Romanians can now become Sleep Specialists for EUR 800/month



Do you want to be paid to sleep? Romanians can now become Sleep Specialists for EUR 800/month.

The dream job has just come true: this is the Romanians` chance to literally get paid to sleep! The world’s leading sleep brand, Emma, is paying a monthly salary of EUR 800/month to test the brand’s product line. The main role of a Sleeping Specialist will be to try Emma’s... The post Do you want (...)