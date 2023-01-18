EY: World's 500 Largest Family Enterprises Grew Their Revenue By 10% Amidst Ongoing Global Economic Slowdown

EY: World's 500 Largest Family Enterprises Grew Their Revenue By 10% Amidst Ongoing Global Economic Slowdown. The 500 largest family businesses in the world are vital to the health of and are growing faster than the global economy. Collectively, they generate US$8.02 trillion in revenues and employ 24.5 million people worldwide across 47 jurisdictions, high enough to be the third largest national (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]