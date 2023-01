Romgaz Announces It Is Set to Pay RON906M Solidarity Tax

Romgaz Announces It Is Set to Pay RON906M Solidarity Tax. Romgaz (SNG.RO), a natural gas producer and supplier controlled by Romania's Energy Ministry, estimates that it will pay RON906 million as a so-called solidarity tax that the Ciuca Government implemented through an emergency ordinance at the end of 2022 and which taxes the windfall profits of (...)