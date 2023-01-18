 
Romaniapress.com

January 18, 2023

FinMin Caciu: New governing program pursues more tangible goals regarding cut in labor taxation
Jan 18, 2023

FinMin Caciu: New governing program pursues more tangible goals regarding cut in labor taxation.

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday that the new governing program aims to set more tangible goals in terms of reducing labor taxation, noting that this must come in a package with several other measures. “We will have a debate on this. The new governing program pursues more (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
