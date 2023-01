Law Firm Dentons Advises NEPI Rockcastle On EUR60M Green Financing

Law Firm Dentons Advises NEPI Rockcastle On EUR60M Green Financing. Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, advised NEPI Rockcastle on a EUR60 million green financing for Ploiesti Shopping City from a syndicate of lenders led by BRD Groupe Société Générale. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]