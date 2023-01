Sameday Group Ends 2022 With RON800M Turnover, Up 28% YoY

Sameday Group Ends 2022 With RON800M Turnover, Up 28% YoY. Delivery service company Sameday Group ended 2022 with a turnover of RON800 million, up 28% from 2021, after entering the markets of Hungary and Bulgaria and expanding the easybox network by 58%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]