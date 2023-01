Israel’s Nofar Energy Acquires Solar Project In Slobozia

Israel’s Nofar Energy Acquires Solar Project In Slobozia. Israel’s Nofar Energy, one of the biggest commercial and industrial solar companies in the world, has signed a contract to acquire a solar energy project of 73 MWp, in Romania's locality of Slobozia (Giurgiu County). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]