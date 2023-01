Demand for New Office Space 14% Higher in 2022

Demand for New Office Space 14% Higher in 2022. Companies leased a total of 332,922 square meters of office space last year, which includes new office space leases and contract renegotiations. Demand for new office space is up 13% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to Fortim Trusted Advisors (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]