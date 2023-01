Henri Coanda International Airport Sees Over 80% Surge In Passenger Numbers In 2022

Henri Coanda International Airport Sees Over 80% Surge In Passenger Numbers In 2022. Romania’s Henri Coanda (Otopeni) international airport served more than 12.6 million passengers in 2022, over 80% more than in 2021, according to the data from Otopeni Airport representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]