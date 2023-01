Florea Grup Hits EUR60M Turnover, EUR5M Profit in 2022

Florea Grup Hits EUR60M Turnover, EUR5M Profit in 2022. Alba-based building materials producer Florea Grup, which also operates in the tourism, energy and transport fields, in 2022 reported EUR60 million turnover and profit worth around EUR5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]