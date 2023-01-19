Traffic on Bucharest airports on the rise in 2022, to 85% of pre-pandemic levels



The traffic on the two airports serving Bucharest increased by 82.2% in 2022 compared to the year before, to over 12.6 million passengers, the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) announced. The figure represents 85% of the level reported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Thus, in 2022, (...)