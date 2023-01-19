Romanian investment company Evergent boosts liquidity to seize new opportunities
Jan 19, 2023
Romanian investment company Evergent boosts liquidity to seize new opportunities.
Romanian investment company Evergent Investments (BSE ticker: EVER) has signed with local lender BCR a revolving credit agreement for 12 months and a maximum value of EUR 19.2 million. The company, which has been increasingly active in recent years, says it is “carefully following the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]