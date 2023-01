Dentons advises NEPI Rockcastle on €60 million green financing

Dentons advises NEPI Rockcastle on €60 million green financing. Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, advised NEPI Rockcastle on a €60 million green financing for Ploiesti Shopping City from a syndicate of lenders led by BRD Groupe Société Générale. NEPI Rockcastle is the largest investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]