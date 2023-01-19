Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The development activity in the retail market remains animated

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The development activity in the retail market remains animated. Over 230,000 sq. m of retail spaces are planned to be delivered in 2023, the highest level of the last six years Approximately 100,000 sq. m of retail spaces were delivered last year, with retail parks having an 80% share, while cities such as Bucharest, Timisoara, Pitesti, Turda, Baia Mare,... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]