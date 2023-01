Hefestos Capital Buys TMK Europe Stock from Russian Group TMK, Becomes TMK Artrom Stakeholder

Hefestos Capital, an investment banking firm of southeastern Europe, founded by Serbs Milutin Nikolic and Pavle Kavran, has bought from Russian group TMK the stock held in German company TMK Europe, which is the main stakeholder in Romania's TMK Artrom