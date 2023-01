Redport Capital Buys over 1-Ha Land Plot in Petrom City Area from HAVI Logistics

Redport Capital, a major Romanian real estate developer active in Bucharest's north, has acquired 10,800 square meters of land and 4,700 square meters of warehouses in a EUR3.2 million deal from HAVI Logistics.