Genesis Property Survey: Romanians want modern work and urban living spaces for a better work-life balance, with less time spent in traffic and more with the family



Genesis Property Survey: Romanians want modern work and urban living spaces for a better work-life balance, with less time spent in traffic and more with the family.

Modern concepts that combine work with urban life and provide easy access to co-working, co-living, socialising and wellbeing spaces would bring more balance between the professional and personal life for almost 26% of respondents, less time spent in traffic (21%) and more with friends and (...)