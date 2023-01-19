Greek B2B travel marketplace raises EUR 250,000 for expansion to Romania, other countries

Greek B2B travel marketplace raises EUR 250,000 for expansion to Romania, other countries. Greek B2B travel marketplace CaptainBook.io announced on January 19 that it raised EUR 250,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by SeedBlink, the European platform for co-investing in tech startups. CaptainBook connects tours, activities & experiences providers with local resellers such as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]