Romanian football federation opens call for volunteers ahead of UEFA U-21 Championship

Romanian football federation opens call for volunteers ahead of UEFA U-21 Championship. The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) opened the application process for volunteers for the UEFA U-21 Championship, co-hosted by Romania and Georgia this summer. “To ensure the success of the event, over 250 volunteers will be involved in all aspects related to the organization of matches at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]