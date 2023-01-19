ForMin Aurescu, Czech counterpart Lipavsky discuss Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area

ForMin Aurescu, Czech counterpart Lipavsky discuss Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Minister Aurescu thanked the Czech Presidency of the EU Council for the support and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]