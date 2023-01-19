 
January 19, 2023

Australian Open: Laura Siegemund defeats Romania's Begu in three-set match, others lost their first-round matches
Australian Open: Laura Siegemund defeats Romania's Begu in three-set match, others lost their first-round matches.

Romania is left with no representative in the single category of the 2023 Australian Open after Irina Begu lost to Laura Siegemund in the second round, her fourth consecutive defeat against the German two-time Grand Slam champion. Begu dominated the first set 7-5, but Siegemund flipped the (...)

Romanian president, foreign minister talk Schengen with Bulgarian, Austrian counterparts Romania’s top diplomats, president Klaus Iohannis and foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu, recently talked to their Bulgarian and Austrian counterparts, respectively, about Romania’s accession to the Schengen zone. President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the president of (...)

EC approves Romania's EUR 44 mln scheme to help cattle breeders fight effects of the war in Ukraine The European Commission (EC) approved on January 19 the EUR 44 million (RON 217.7 million) Romanian scheme to support the cattle breeders sector in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework, and the aid will take the (...)

Romanian defence delegation participates in Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting A delegation of the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) led by Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will participate today in the first meeting this year of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The official schedule includes discussions in a multilateral format (...)

MAI's Dajbog: Approx. 23,000 employees of the Ministry of Interior mobilized during short Union holiday Approximately 23,000 policemen, gendarmes, border police and workers from other structures will be mobilized, at the national level, to protect citizens and prevent serious incidents during the short holiday occasioned by the Union Day of the Romanian Principalities, the spokeswoman for the MAI (...)

EC allows Romania to suspend exports of antibiotics and antipyretics The European Commission has greenlit Romania's request to temporarily suspend the distribution of certain oral antibiotics and antipyretics outside the country. The measure "is a temporary one. It will be applied for a period of three months, in the context of the current epidemiological (...)

Ascendis Group Invests EUR100,000 in Tech Startup PROCESIO The Ascendis Group, the leading player in the training and professional development consultancy market in Romania, is investing EUR100,000 in local software company Ringhel, which created PROCESIO technology, a platform that allows employees without advanced technical knowledge to build their (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Ends Jan 16-20 Week At 7.28% A Year Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, on Friday, January 20, rose to 7.28% from 7.27% on Thursday.

 


