Law Firm RTPR Promotes Several Lawyers To Positions Of Senior Associate And Managing Associate

Law firm RTPR announces that it promoted Ana Popa, Andrada Rusan and Diana Dimitriu to the position of Senior Associate, and Lia Ilie and Codrina Simionescu to the position of Managing Associate.