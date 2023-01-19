101-year-old Romanian woman with multiple comorbidities beats Covid-19

101-year-old Romanian woman with multiple comorbidities beats Covid-19. A 101-year-old woman is the oldest patient in Iași, eastern Romania, to recover from Covid-19. She is now going back home to be with loved ones after 10 days of hospitalization. The woman received treatment at the "Sf. Parascheva" Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iași. She initially went to the (...)