Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce to create database with companies eligible for Ukraine’s reconstruction

Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce to create database with companies eligible for Ukraine’s reconstruction. The Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce (CCBRU) will get involved in creating a database with companies that are eligible, in terms of ability and skill, for the reconstruction projects of Ukraine, a Memorandum of Understanding initialed on Thursday with the Embassy of Ukraine in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]