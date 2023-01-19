Genesis Property: Romanians Want Modern Work And Urban Living Spaces For Better Work-Life Balance

Genesis Property: Romanians Want Modern Work And Urban Living Spaces For Better Work-Life Balance. Modern concepts that combine work with urban life and provide easy access to co-working, co-living, socializing and wellbeing spaces would bring more balance between the professional and personal life for almost 26% of respondents, less time spent in traffic (21%) and more with friends and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]