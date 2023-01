Constanta Port registers a record traffic of goods in 2022

Constanta Port registers a record traffic of goods in 2022. The Constanta Port registered a record traffic of goods in 2022, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, the Constanta Port Business Association (CPBA) announced. “The Constanta Port statistics for 2022 show increases in the main parameters that outline the performance of a port: 4,498 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]