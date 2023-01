KPMG: 2023 Will Remain a Good Year Despite Slight Slowdown of M&A Market

KPMG: 2023 Will Remain a Good Year Despite Slight Slowdown of M&A Market. The year 2023 will be less dynamic in the Romanian M&A market, but it will still be a good year, according to Bogdan Vaduva, partner, deputy head of advisory at KPMG. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]