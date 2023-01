ZF: cappuccino is more expensive in Bucharest than in Spain or Italy



ZF: cappuccino is more expensive in Bucharest than in Spain or Italy.

A cappuccino is now more expensive in Bucharest than in Spain or Italy, according to an analysis by local Ziarul Financiar. A cappuccino costs now in Bucharest RON 14-18 (EUR 2.8-3.60) in the general coffee shops and can be even more expensive in speciality coffee shops, the daily reported. (...)